The first draft of National Sustainability Dialogue was presented to President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (20th Feb) at the Presidential secretariat. The Dialogue is drafted in order to list out the sustainable development targets to be achieved by Sri Lanka in economic, social and environmental spheres by the year 2030.

The Draft, formulated by the 2030 Sustainability Vision Experts Committee, was presented by Prof Mohan Munasinghe and other members of the experts committee, Prof Siri Hettige, Prof Hemanthi Ranasinghe and Dr W L Sumathipala were present on this occasion.

The 2030 Vision of Sri Lanka covers the targets to be achieved in the areas of agriculture, transport, energy, health, education, water, oceans, fisheries, urban planning and development under the three divisions of economic, social, environmental.

This is the first time such a draft for a National Sustainability Dialogue has been formulated and the government expects to hold a nation-wide debate on this draft. After conclusion, the National Sustainability Dialogue will be officially released.