The Draft, formulated by the 2030 Sustainability Vision Experts Committee, was presented by Prof Mohan Munasinghe and other members of the experts committee, Prof Siri Hettige, Prof Hemanthi Ranasinghe and Dr W L Sumathipala were present on this occasion.
The 2030 Vision of Sri Lanka covers the targets to be achieved in the areas of agriculture, transport, energy, health, education, water, oceans, fisheries, urban planning and development under the three divisions of economic, social, environmental.
This is the first time such a draft for a National Sustainability Dialogue has been formulated and the government expects to hold a nation-wide debate on this draft. After conclusion, the National Sustainability Dialogue will be officially released.