The Progress Review Meeting to examine the progress of the projects and of future development plans conducted under the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment was held under the patronage of the President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday ( 21 st Feb) at the auditorium of Ministry of Mahaweli Development.

Detailed discussions were held regarding the special development plans conducted under Ministry of Mahaweli Development where President Sirisena stressing on the importance of improving the efficiency and regularizing the projects towards providing quick benefits to the Mahaweli farmer community.

The President also emphasized the importance of conducting proper studies on possible dry weather conditions in the future and plan management of water levels of reservoirs accordingly and inform the farmers to manage their cultivations in the future on the basis of such forecasts. He instructed the officials to launch such awareness campaigns through farmer organizations.

The attention was also drawn on the construction of Wayamba Cannel and the upper Elahara Canal projects and instructions were given to speed up the construction works at Madirigiya, Bisopura village under the Moragahakanda Project and distribution of lands to the displaced persons expeditiously.

President Sirisena advised the officials to construct a programme to transfer the buildings that belong to Ministry of Mahaweli Development, which are not in use to the health and education fields under a proper procedure immediately.

Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources, State Minister of Mahaweli Development, Mahinda Amaraweera, Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development, Anura Dissanayake, Secretary to the State Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment, Shantha Wijerathne, acting Director General of Mahaweli Development Authority, R.A.R.R.Rupasighe and other officials were present at this meeting.