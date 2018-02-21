President Maithripala Sirisena instructed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to renovate the John de Silva Theater Hall to cater the needs of the dramatists and drama lovers, with state of the art technology and then to provide the hall to the dramatists for a very reasonable price.

Various media reports were circulated recently that arrangements have been made to sell this theater to the private sector and various discussions took place among artists regarding this issue. Thus, the special attention of the President was drawn in this regard.

President Sirisena emphasized that there are no preparations to sell the theater to the private sector and this will be offered to the dramatists after immediate reconstruction. He further instructed the Cultural Director General of the President’s office Dharmasiri Bandaranayake to apprise the artists in this regard.