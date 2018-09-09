President says that the current government has entered into a program to eradicate the dependent mentality of the people and build a free nation President Maithripala Sirisena says that the government has entered into a sustainable development approach which would eradicate the dependent mentality, enabling our people to build a nation which can stand on its own feet.

President Sirisena has pondered on this fact participating in the inaugural event on providing new samurdhi benefits under the samurdhi funds program for one and half lacks of families. This event was held at the auditorium of the Polonnaruwa Royal College yesterday (7).

The samurdhi program benefits another one and a half lacks of families who were deprived of the privilege; though they were eligible. This is conducted under the Ministry of Social Empowerment and Welfare under the theme “Secure Sri Lanka-Strong Community” towards empowering Sri Lanka as poverty free nation.

President Sirisena further stated that the low income families may receive this kind of benefit and that he is content with it while the determination of those people must be to become self-sufficient free of this eternal dependent mentality.The President said that the government has taken steps to conduct programs including loan schemes and that when one becomes self-sufficient that paves way for the development of the entire country.

Expressing his views regarding the development programme of the country: he said that finance is not a problem for the development activities. He said that as a result of wining the international cooperation by the government during the past three and half years, at present the assistance of the international community is forthcoming for the development process of the country. President Sirisena further said that during the meeting he held with the international donor agencies which provide assistance to Sri Lanka, they pledged to further increase those assistance to us in the future.

If the people engaged in the political sector as well as in the public service fulfill their responsibilities and duties properly, there will be no difficulty in moving towards the development of this country, he added.President Sirisena said that everyone should unite without political interference to develop the country while eradicating the poverty of the people.Under this programme 3800 low income families in the Polonnaruwa district receive new Samurdhi benefits. The President handed over the document in this regard to 21 persons covering all the divisional secretariats divisions.

The Mahasangha, other religious leaders, Minister P. Harrison, Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake, Ministry Secretary Shirani Weerakoon, Polonnaruwa District Secretary S.P. Abeyawardena, Additional Director General of the Samurdhi Development Department Nimal Kotawalagedara and others participated in this event.