President Maithripala Sirisena said that the future budget suggestions will consider in eradicating the barriers faced by exporters.The government is constantly interfering in empowering the parties related to the export field and to solve their issued as exports is an important field in strengthening the national economy, said the President.

President Maithripala Sirsena made these remarks while addressing the Presidential Exports Awards Ceremony 2018 held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall today (BMICH) yesterday (18th).This Awards Ceremony, which appreciates the outstanding exporters is organized by Sri Lanka Export Development Board annually for the 22nd time.

The overall awards include; ‘Exporting Conglomerate of the Year’, ‘Sri Lanka Exporter of the Year’, ‘Employment Provider in the Export Industry’, ‘Sri Lankan Export Brand’, ‘Nett Foreign Exchange Earner’, ‘Best Emerging Exporter’, ‘Market Diversified Exporter’, ‘Woman Exporter of the Year’, ‘Contributor from the Regions to the Export Supply Chain’ and ‘Contributor to Sustainable Development in Exports’.

The President further said that although there are many achievements we acquired in the export sector in comparison to the year 2015, there are many achievements yet to be made.The President pointed out the need to eliminate the barriers in the export sector and to strengthen the production process that would be suitable for the overseas market.

Minister Malik Samarawickrema, State Ministers Sujeewa Senasingha, Eran Wickremarathna, Harsha De Silva, and other Ministers, Chairman of Export Development Board Indira Malwatta and other officers were present in this event.