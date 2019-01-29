January 29, 2019

    Committee to restructure SriLankan presents report to President

    The Committee appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to obtain suggestions for the restructuring of SriLankan Airlines presented its report to the President yesterday. The committee headed by State Minister Eran Wickremaratne was appointed on January 7 and it comprised 12 members. The Committee was given two weeks to compile its report of recommendations to the President on improving the services of SriLankan Airlines. Wickremaratne said that the Committee has made recommendations on three aspects including debt restructuring and earning of capital. He said that the Committee is of the view that the airline should carry forward their activities while placing more emphasis on debt restructuring and earning of capital. The Committee has also recommended to focus on an independent Board of Directors and Management, restricting the human resources of the company and an independent procurement process among others.

