President chairs the All party conference

The All Party Conference was held with the participation of all party leaders, and representatives under the patronage of President Maithripalka Sirisena today (25). Lengthy discussions were held regarding the current situation of the country and the actions to be taken in the future. The importance of joining together despite party or colour differences barriers for the task of protecting the national security was thoroughly emphasized at this meeting.

As a country, to eradicate terrorism and to take the relevant parties in to custody the program carried on by the President is to be supported by all party leaders and they confirmed it.All the leaders of political parties extended fullest support to the steps taken by the President to eradicate this threat of terrorism and to ensure national security, as well as to detain the suspects. The President briefed the party leaders about the steps taken to curb terrorism, ensure national security and safety of the people and bring back normalcy in the country. He also expressed the views on reorganization of the security forces. Decisions have been taken to open a security operational centre and all the missions are to be coordinated through this centre, the President said.President Sirisena stressed that setting aside all the political beliefs and difference, everybody should collectively commit towards building a peaceful environment within the country.

The party leaders and the representatives who expressed their views on this tragic incident depicted the deficiencies that were evident within the security forces and pointed out the need for rectifying those errors. They expressed the importance of working together to strengthen national security. It was also discussed that the security operations must be carried out by keeping faith on the security forces and their capabilities to investigate and detain terror suspects and all the need for the involvement of political leaders and the individuals holding experience regarding security matters.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsighe, Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, and ministers representing Sri Lankan Freedom Party, United People’s Freedom Alliance, and United National Party, Basil Rajapaksa, representing Podu Jana Peramuna, leader of Tamil National Alliance, R. Sampanthan, Member of Parliament, JVP spokesperson Wijitha Herath, Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka of Hela Urumaya, Leader of Mahajana Eksath Peramuna Dinesh Gunwewardena, Leader of National Freedom Alliance Member of Parliament Wimal Weerwansa, leader of Pivithuturu Hela Urumaya Member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila, leader of Democratic People’s Front, Mano Ganeson, leader of Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Minister Rauff Hakeem, leader of All island Muslim Congress Rishad Bathiudeen, leader of National Labor Congress minister Palani Digamburun, leader of Kadurata Peramuna minister V.S. Radhakrishnan,leader of E.P.D.P leader, Douglas Devananda, leader of Sri Lanka Communist Party D E W Gunesekara, leader of Lanka Sama Samaja Party Professor Tissa Vitharana, leader of National Samagi Peramuna Azath Sali and other party representatives were present in this event.

The All Party Conference was held with the participation of all party leaders, and representatives under the patronage of President Maithripalka Sirisena today (25). Lengthy discussions were held regarding the current situation of the country and the actions to be taken in the future. The importance of joining together despite party or colour differences barriers for the task of protecting the national security was thoroughly emphasized at this meeting.