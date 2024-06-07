June 07, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    President inaugurates his political office

    June 07, 2024
    President inaugurates his political office

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurated his new political office in Colombo yesterday (06) at an auspicious moment. The office, located on Sir Ernest de Silva Mawatha, will serve as the center for future political operations.

    The ceremony included religious rites and blessings performed by prominent religious leaders, including the Chief Sanghanayake of the Western Province, Venerable Dr. Murutthettuwe Ananda Nayaka Thero, the Chancellor of the University of Colombo, Chief Sanghanayake of the Uva Province with Colombo District, Venerable Maharagama Nanda Nayaka Thero, and the head of five major temples including the Kollupitiya Valukarama Maha Viharaya.

    The establishment of the office was initiated by United National Party Chairman and Member of Parliament, Mr. Wajira Abeywardena.

    The event was attended by Professor Maithree Wickramasinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, other government ministers, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka and numerous UNP activists

    « Global disparities between developing and developed nations have grown due to technology gaps and concerns of weapons of mass destruction
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya