Sri Lanka’s Dinusha Gomes has won the Bronze Medal in women’s weightlifting in the 48kg event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Thursday. India’s Chanu Saikhom Mirabai took gold in the event. She made six lifts, each of them a Commonwealth Games record and the total lift was 26kg more than the silver medallist, Mauritian Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa.