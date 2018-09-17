Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe presented the Vijinipatha to the new Mahanayake Thera. Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and a large gathering, including the Maha Sangha and foreign dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Most Ven. Dr. Kolonnawe Sri Sumangala Thera who has been appointed the new Mahanayake Thera of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Nikaya’s Siri Sumana Chapter receives the Scroll bearing the Act of Appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena at a ceremony at the BMICH Colombo yesterday (September 16th).
