''Beauty of Sri Lanka Photography Exhibition'' – Los Angeles

America Sri Lanka Photographic Art Society Los Angeles (ASPAS) wii be holding the fourth annual "Beauty of Sri Lanka Photographic Exhibition" with the assistance of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Los Angeles and, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau on the 20th and 21st, of April 2024 at Grand Salon in Kerckhoff Hall in the prestigious University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA), commemorating the International Earth Day 2024.

The chief guest will be Prof. Glen MacDonald, a distinguished professor at UCLA.

UCLA Grand Salon in Kerckhoff Hall, Los Angeles.



April 20, 10.00am-4.00pm

April 21, 10.00am-