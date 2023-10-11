Kalabhooshana state awards held under the patronage of President

The 2022 Kalabhooshana State Award Ceremony, which honours artists for their outstanding contributions to the arts industry, took place today (11) at the Maharagama Youth Service Council under the leadership of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Organized by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, this marks the 38th edition of the award ceremony. The Kalabhooshana Award, the highest recognition an artist can receive in Sri Lanka, was bestowed upon 200 accomplished artists from across the island this year.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe participated in the event, symbolically presenting the Kalabhooshana Honorary Title, Appreciation Award and certificates, along with a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, to the deserving artists. During the ceremony, Director of Cultural Affairs, Mrs. Yasintha Gunawardena, also presented a commemorative gift to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Before the awards were presented, a moment of silence was observed to pay tribute to artists, including the late Mr. Jackson Anthony. The event was attended by Venerable Rambukkana Siddhartha Thera, religious leaders and several dignitaries, including the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Mr Vidura Wickramanayake, State Minister Mr Shantha Banadara, Members of Parliament Mr Wajira Abeywardena and Mr C. B. Ratnayake, Professor Tissa Witharana, as well as the Secretary of the Ministry of Religious and Cultural Affairs, Mr Somaratne Vidanapathirana. Notable scholars and artists were also present on this significant occasion.