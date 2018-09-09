The young Sri Lankan side showed that they had the depth to complement their 2.0gm goal-shooter Tharjini Sivalingam with three other players in the starting Xl standing over L.8m.
,,I''m so proud of my team now and I'm very happy," said a jubilant Sri Lankan captain Chaturangi Jayasooriya after the game.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe called the Sri Lankan captain Chaturangi Jayasooriya after the game and congratulated her and the entire team for winning the Asian Netball Championship.
Sudarshana Gunawardhana
Attorney- at- Law
Director General of Government lnformation