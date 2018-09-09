Sri Lanka outplayed Singapore 69-50 on sunday (Sept 9) in the final of the M1 Asian Netball Championship at the OCBC Arena, Singapore to win their first Asian title since 2009.

The young Sri Lankan side showed that they had the depth to complement their 2.0gm goal-shooter Tharjini Sivalingam with three other players in the starting Xl standing over L.8m.

,,I''m so proud of my team now and I'm very happy," said a jubilant Sri Lankan captain Chaturangi Jayasooriya after the game.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe called the Sri Lankan captain Chaturangi Jayasooriya after the game and congratulated her and the entire team for winning the Asian Netball Championship.



Sudarshana Gunawardhana

Attorney- at- Law

Director General of Government lnformation