





To promote sales of this spice in the export and resolve incompatibilities in the market, Minister Rishad Bathiueen said that he was planning to visit New Delhi.





“This pilot initiative is to strengthen the reputation of Ceylon Black Pepper as well as to support our committed spice exporters” said Minister Bathiudeen yesterday in Colombo. Minister Bathiudeen, joined by his top officials, was meeting members of Spices and Allied Products Producers’ and Traders’ Association (SAPPTA) of Sri Lanka who represented the latest situation to him on their black pepper sourcing and exports. Member firms of SAPPTA handle exports of no less than 30 spice product-lines.