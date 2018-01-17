The Ministry of Foreign affairs is looking for information regarding incident of a fire broke out at least 41 people were killed at the Sejong Hospital in South korea early this (26th) morning. Spoke person from the ministry told the Government Official News Portal News.lk that they are searching any Sri Lankan was affected from the fire.



Meanwhile, the South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has called for swift measures to help minimize damage from the hospital blaze in Miryang city, Yonhap news agency reported on today (Jan 26).



His call followed an emergency meeting of top presidential aides held at the presidential office.



Yonhap quoted presidential office spokesman Park Soo-hyun as saying president Moon ordered “necessary measures for those rescued to prevent additional damage”.



Moon instructed the prime minister’s office to quickly identify the cause of the fire to prevent a recurrence of such an incident in the future.



Yonhap said Moon also called for efforts to accurately identify the cause of each death to help minimise confusion for the bereaved families.