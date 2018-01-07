The Ganemulla flyover constructed to ease traffic congestion and delays due to frequent closure of railway gates at the level crossings will be declared open today by the Minister of Higher Education and Highways Lakshman Kiriella.

Ganemulla is one of the main cities of the Gampaha district and nearly 90 trains traveling from Colombo to outstations ply pass Ganemulla railway station necessitating the closure of the rail gates frequently which causes severe traffic congestions on either side of the level crossings and delays.

The flyover constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.768 billion near Ganemulla railway station has been designed as a two lane multi - span straight steel flyover with a total length of 275.32 meters.



It will facilitate free and uninterrupted traffic along Biyanvila- Ganemulla and Kiridiwita-Ganemulla roads, according to the Road Development Authority.

A similar flyover constructed near Polgahawela railway station to bypass train traffic will be declared open on January 17 by Minister Kiriella.

The 353-meter long Polgahawela flyover constructed at a cost Rs. 2.203 billion will facilitate free and uninterrupted traffic along Polgahawela-Kurunegala road.



The design and the supply of the superstructure of both flyovers were by the main contractor, Centunion S. A of Spain and the design of substructure, on-site fabrication, installation and erection were subcontracted to Access Engineering PLC along with construction of approach roads and drainage works.



Both projects were completed with the financial assistance from the Government of Spain and under the supervision of the Road Development Authority.