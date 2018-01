Mainly fair weather will prevail over most provinces of the island.

However, showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in the Hambantota, Matara, Galle and Ratnapura districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, and in the Badulla district.

Colder nights and mornings can expect in the Northern and Eastern Provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.