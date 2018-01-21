The public donated Rs. 200 million to the Government to buy the PET Scanner for the National Institute of Cancer in Maharagama.
The fund-raising campaign was implemented by the Kadijah Foundation, TV Derana and several other organizations. The fund-raising campaign was completed in June 2016. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) is a nuclear medicine functional imaging technique that is used to observe metabolic processes in the body. Three-dimensional images of tracer concentration within the body are then constructed by computer analysis. PET scans assist oncologists to determine the latest status of cancers in patient’s bodies.