A slight change in the prevailing dry weather is expected in the Eastern and Uva provinces from tomorrow (27th Jan.), Met. Department said.

According to the latest weather forecast, a few showers can be expected in Eastern and Uva provinces today.

Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in the Hambantota, Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts after 2.00 p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in Western coastal areas.

Colder nights and mornings can expect in the Northern, Eastern and North-central Provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.