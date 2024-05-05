Approx. 120kg of smuggled Tendu leaves seized in Kalpitiya

A search operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy in the beach vicinity of Uchchamunai, Kalpitiya on the evening of 04 th May 2024 led to the recovery of approx. 120kg (wet weight) of Tendu leaves. It is suspected that the stock of Tendu leaves has been smuggled via sea routes.

The Sri Lanka Navy conducts regular search operations and patrols in the coastal areas of the island, with a view to prevent the influx of a wide range of illegal items into the island.

In continuation of these efforts, the search operation was mounted by SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command in the Uchchamunai beach area. The search operation led to the recovery of about 120kg (wet weight) of Tendu leaves in 04 sacks, left behind at the beach.

The consignment of Tendu leaves held in this operation has been kept in the custody of the Navy, until onward legal action gets underway.