Navy assists in clearing blockages beneath Dodangoda and Agaliya bridges

In a remarkable display of its expertise, the Sri Lanka Navy on 03 rd May 2024 cleared blockages under the Dodangoda and Agaliya bridges over Gin River in Baddegama area of Galle, ensuring the smooth flow of water downstream.

Following heavy rains, tree remains and other debris brought by raging waters of Gin River collect under the Dodangoda and Agaliya bridges hampering smooth flow of river water. Remaining ever alert to these developments, the Sri Lanka Navy often clears blockages beneath those bridges, to avert possible flood threat in low-lying areas.

Accordingly, a team of Navy divers and a group of Rapid Action Boat Squadron personnel attached to the Southern Naval Command were pressed into action to clear the blockages under the Dodangoda and Agaliya bridges, averting possible threat to life and property from flash floods.