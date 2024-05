The GCE O/L examination will commence tomorrow, May 6 and conclude on May 15. About 452,979 candidates will sit the examination.

Around 387,648 school students and 65,331 private candidates will sit the examination. The examination will be held at 3,527 centres, 535 coordination centres and there will be special examination centres at Tangalle, Jaffna and the School for the Deaf and Blind, Ratmalana.

This year, 730 children with special needs will sit the examination.

Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara said that a special program will implemented to check examination fraud.