The government has taken steps to utilize local resources for development work in the country. Under this program, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to provide funds from two state banks namely, People’s Bank and the Bank of Ceylon (BoC) to implement two major water supply projects.

In this respect, the People’s Bank has agreed to grant LKR 6,235 million to develop Hasalaka Water Supply Project and the Bank Ceylon is providing LKR 1,528.9 million for Visal Ratnapura Water Supply Project.

From Hasalaka Project, 49, 370 people will benefit in 33 Grama Niladhari divisions and Ratnapura project covers 29 Grama Seva Diviosions which will supply 3, 500 water supply lines.