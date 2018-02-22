Due to the wavy type disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery condition is expected to continue over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in the Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls (above 100mm) can be expected at some places in the Western, Eastern, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds (40kmph) can be expected in Northern, North-Central North-western provinces and in Hambantota districts.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.