Meanwhile, all government schools in the Kandy administrative district are also closed, Chief Minister of the Central Province Sarath Ekanayake said.
The Department of Police announced today that the curfew was imposed in the Kandy administrative district with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, all government schools in the Kandy administrative district are also closed, Chief Minister of the Central Province Sarath Ekanayake said.
March 7, 2018, 10:59 am
March 6, 2018, 1:37 pm
March 5, 2018, 3:38 pm
March 5, 2018, 3:11 pm
March 5, 2018, 2:10 pm
March 2, 2018, 11:07 am
March 2, 2018, 9:08 am
February 28, 2018, 11:10 am
February 28, 2018, 9:47 am
February 28, 2018, 8:53 am