Due to the wavy type disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery condition is expected to enhance over the island from today (particularly in the southern half of the island).

Cloudy skies can be expected in southern half of the island.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40-45 kmph) can be expected in northern half of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern, Uva and southern provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Kurunegala District.

Heavy falls (about 100 mm) can be expected at some places in particularly Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.