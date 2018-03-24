Showers or thundershowers will occur at Western, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura District after 2.00 p.m.

A few showers will occur in the Northern and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa District.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.

Marine Weather

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam and Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be southerly in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.