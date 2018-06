Loan facilities have been provided by "Saudi Fund" to develop 86.75 Km of the road from Bibila to Chenkaladi.

Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal made by Kabir Hashim, Minister of Highways and Road Development to award following two packages of contract executed under the same project, to Consulting Engineers & Contractors (Pvt.) Ltd. upon the recommendation of cabinet appointed standing procurement committee.

• Development of 29 Km road from Bibila to Padiyathalawa for Rs. 2,389.07 million

• Development of 30 Km road from Padiyathalawa to Tampitiya for Rs.2,295.63 Million