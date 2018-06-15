By the end of next year, Sri Lanka would produce 90 percent of its total drug requirement, Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said.

Addressing the gathering after opening the 38th branch of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) in Moneragala, recently, Minister Dr. Senaratne pointed out that agreements had been signed with 48 companies to produce drugs in Sri Lanka. Prices of 48 drugs (472 brands) had also been reduced.

Minister Senaratne added that the annual income of the SPC had exceeded Rs. 3.5 billion, while the profit had reached Rs. 1.9 billion. The salaries of workers had been increased by 50 percent.The National Drug Policy was implemented during the government's 100-day programme. There were numerous difficulties for the previous Health Minister to implement it, the minister said.