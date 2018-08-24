WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Showers or thundershowers will occur in North-central, Uva, Northern and Eastern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya district after 02.00 pm.Light showers may occur in Rathnapura district.Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at Uva and Eastern provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 24-Aug-2018
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 33 24 85 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Batticaloa 31 26 85 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Colombo 29 26 85 75 Mainly fair
Galle 28 25 90 80 Mainly fair
Jaffna 32 26 85 55 A few showers
Kandy 29 22 90 65 A few showers
Nuwara-Eliya 21 13 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Ratnapura 31 23 95 60 A few showers
Trincomalee 34 24 85 45 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Mannar 31 26 85 70 Mainly fair