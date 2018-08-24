Showers or thundershowers will occur in Uva, North-central, Central, Northern and Eastern provinces after 02.00 pm. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province.Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at Uva and Eastern provinces.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.