Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva, Eastern, North-central and Northern provinces today after 2.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.

On the apparent of the southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September. The nearest towns over which the sun is overhead today (29th) are Mundampiddi, Kalvilan, Vadakadu, Tirukkulam about 12.11 noon.

Marine Weather

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the Eastern sea areas of the island and mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly in direction in the sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle and south-westerly in direction in the other sea areas. Wind speed will be 30-40kmph.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

City Weather