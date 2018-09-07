WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in Matale, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.
On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (07th) are Boosa, Akmeemana, Akuressa, Kamburupitiya, Hakmana and Denagam about 12.08 noon.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date 7-Sep-2018
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 34 24 90 45 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 33 25 80 60 Mainly fair
Colombo 30 26 80 65 Mainly fair
Galle 29 26 90 75 Mainly fair
Jaffna 32 26 80 65 Mainly fair
Kandy 30 18 95 55 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 21 11 75 40 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 34 22 90 45 Mainly fair
Trincomalee 35 24 80 40 Mainly fair
Mannar 30 25 80 70 Mainly fair