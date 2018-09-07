Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for afternoon showers or thundershowers in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces during 09th to 11th September.However, mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island tomorrow. Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in Hambantota and Badulla districts.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in Matale, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (07th) are Boosa, Akmeemana, Akuressa, Kamburupitiya, Hakmana and Denagam about 12.08 noon.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date 7-Sep-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 24 90 45 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 33 25 80 60 Mainly fair

Colombo 30 26 80 65 Mainly fair

Galle 29 26 90 75 Mainly fair

Jaffna 32 26 80 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 18 95 55 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 21 11 75 40 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 22 90 45 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 35 24 80 40 Mainly fair

Mannar 30 25 80 70 Mainly fair