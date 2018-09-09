The government has appointed four working groups of scientists to submit recommendations on four identified thematic areas relating to development activities.The groups were appointed by Minister of Science, Technology, Research, Skills Development, and Vocational Training and Kandyan Heritage, Dr. Sarath Amunugama.

The four thematic areas are: Application of modern technology in domestic agriculture, present issues of dry zone and the wet zone agriculture, desalination in relation to the intrusion of sea water to coastal paddy lands, and regional power grids.

The Minister, who addressed the Working Group members at the inaugural meeting, outlined their terms of reference. They progress of work of the Groups, which have been requested to submit reports within two weeks that should include recommendations that can be effectively implemented, will be monitored by the Director General of the National Science Foundation.