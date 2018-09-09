Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for afternoon showers or thundershowers in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces from today to 11th September.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces after 02.00 pm. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Northern, North-central and Easternprovinces and in Mathale district.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. (There is some possibility for Ice rain during thunder showers)

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for afternoon showers or thundershowers in North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces during 09th to 11th September.Tonight: Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.

Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces after 02.00 pm.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 9-Sep-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 24 90 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 24 85 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 26 80 65 Mainly fair

Galle 28 26 90 75 Mainly fair

Jaffna 32 26 90 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 17 95 65 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 19 12 90 65 A few showers

Ratnapura 32 22 90 55 A few showers

Trincomalee 34 25 85 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 30 26 90 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m