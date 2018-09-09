There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. (There is some possibility for Ice rain during thunder showers)
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for afternoon showers or thundershowers in North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces during 09th to 11th September.Tonight: Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.
Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces after 02.00 pm.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 9-Sep-2018
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 34 24 90 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Batticaloa 33 24 85 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Colombo 31 26 80 65 Mainly fair
Galle 28 26 90 75 Mainly fair
Jaffna 32 26 90 60 Mainly fair
Kandy 30 17 95 65 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 19 12 90 65 A few showers
Ratnapura 32 22 90 55 A few showers
Trincomalee 34 25 85 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Mannar 30 26 90 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m