Gusty winds and y cold weather can be expected

December 13, 2018

    December 13, 2018
    The depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal located near latitude 6.5N, Longitude 88.7E at 05.30 a.m. on 13th December 2018 approximately 850 km east-southeast of Trincomalee. The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Central and Uva province. Mainly fair weather can be expected further over elsewhere in the island. Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 50 kmph and fairly cold weather can be expected over the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    The depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal located near latitude 6.5N, Longitude 88.7E at 05.30 a.m. on 13th December 2018 approximately 850 km east-southeast of Trincomalee. The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. Under the influence of the system the possibility for heavy rainfalls, sudden roughness associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Kankasanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee is high.

    Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Kankasanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee till 16th December 2018.The fishermen, who are in the warning areas, are advised to move to safer sea areas or return to the coast by midnight today.

    For next 24 hours.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Potuvil to Kankasanthurai via Trincomalee. Heavy showers can be expected in the Eastern deep sea areasWinds will be Northerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 40-50 kmph in the eastern sea area and speed will be 30-40 kmph around the other sea areas of the island.The sea areas to the east of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph and the sea areas to the west of the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The low pressure area in the South Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka is likely to develop in to a depression during next 24 hours and to move North-northwestwards, towards Tamil-Nadu coast on 15th December. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards. Mainly fair weather can be expected over the most parts of the island. However, showers or thundershowers can be expected in several places in the Eastern province in the evening or night.

    Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 40 kmph and fairly cold weather can be expected over the island

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    13-Dec-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           21           90           60           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            29           23           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              31           23           85           55           Mainly fair

    Galle      30           23           90           75           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    29           21           90           70           Mainly fair

    Kandy   28           17           95           65           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           7              75           40           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           30           21           95           65           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       28           21           95           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                29           24           85           65           Mainly fair

