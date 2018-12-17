Cyclonic storm ‘Phethai’ moving away from Sri Lanka

The Cyclonic storm “PHETHAI” over South-West Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and it is located approximately 620 km north-northeast of Trincomalee at 11.30pm on 16th December. The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and move away from the island. The influence of this system is expected to gradually decrease from today.Mainly fair weather can be expected over the island and fairly cold weather can also be expected over the country.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

The Cyclonic storm “PHETHAI” over South-West Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and it is located near latitude 14.0N, Longitude 82.5E at 11.30 p.m. on 16th December 2018 approximately 620 km north-northeast of Trincomalee. The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and move away from the island. The influence of this system is expected to gradually decrease from today.

Naval and fishing communities are advised to be vigilant while engaging in their activities in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanturai.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankasanturai via Mullaitivu. Heavy showers can be expected in the Northern and north eastern deep sea areas.Winds will be Northerly to North westerly in the sea areas around the island.Wind speed will be 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph at times over in the northern and north eastern deep sea areas to Sri Lanka. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The Cyclonic storm “PHETHAI” over South-West Bay of Bengal is located approximately 490 km north-northeast of Trincomalee at 11.30am today. The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 06 hours while moving away from the island. The influence of this system is expected to gradually decrease from tomorrow.Mainly fair weather can be expected over the island and fairly cold weather can also be expected over the country.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 17-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 23 95 65 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 27 23 90 75 Mainly fair

Colombo 31 24 90 70 Mainly fair

Galle 29 24 85 65 Mainly fair

Jaffna 28 24 90 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 27 20 95 75 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 17 11 85 60 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 31 21 90 60 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 27 23 95 75 Mainly fair

Mannar 29 25 85 75 Mainly fair