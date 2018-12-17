December 17, 2018

    Development - Provincial

    Cyclonic storm ‘Phethai’ moving away from Sri Lanka

    The Cyclonic storm “PHETHAI” over South-West Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and it is located approximately 620 km north-northeast of Trincomalee at 11.30pm on 16th December. The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and move away from the island. The influence of this system is expected to gradually decrease from today.Mainly fair weather can be expected over the island and fairly cold weather can also be expected over the country.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    The Cyclonic storm “PHETHAI” over South-West Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and it is located near latitude 14.0N, Longitude 82.5E at 11.30 p.m. on 16th December 2018 approximately 620 km north-northeast of Trincomalee. The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and move away from the island. The influence of this system is expected to gradually decrease from today.

     Naval and fishing communities are advised to be vigilant while engaging in their activities in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanturai.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankasanturai via Mullaitivu. Heavy showers can be expected in the Northern and north eastern deep sea areas.Winds will be Northerly to North westerly in the sea areas around the island.Wind speed will be 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph at times over in the northern and north eastern deep sea areas to Sri Lanka. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The Cyclonic storm “PHETHAI” over South-West Bay of Bengal is located approximately 490 km north-northeast of Trincomalee at 11.30am today. The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 06 hours while moving away from the island. The influence of this system is expected to gradually decrease from tomorrow.Mainly fair weather can be expected over the island and fairly cold weather can also be expected over the country.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    17-Dec-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           23           95           65           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            27           23           90           75           Mainly fair

    Colombo              31           24           90           70           Mainly fair

    Galle      29           24           85           65           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    28           24           90           75           Mainly fair

    Kandy   27           20           95           75           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     17           11           85           60           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           31           21           90           60           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       27           23           95           75           Mainly fair

    Mannar                29           25           85           75           Mainly fair

