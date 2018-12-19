EMBASSY IN JORDAN JOINS MIGRANTS DAY

Addressing the gathering, the Chief of Regional IOM, Mr. Enrico Ponziani remarked that migrants around the world contribute to the technological developments, economic activities and cultural enrichements of both their countries of origin and destination. He further stated that many migrants remain strongly connected to their country of origin, sending money back home, but also transferring knowledge and experience when they return.
In the run-up to this event officials of the IOM met Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Jordan A.L.M. Lafeer. The Ambassador apprised them of the contribution that the Sri Lankan garment factory workers are making to the economy of Jordan and pledged the support of the Sri Lanka Embassy for the success of International Migrants Day -2018.In addition to the Embassy of Sri Lanka, Embassies of Indonesia, Philippines along with Ethiopian and Egyptian migrant communities also participated in this event.