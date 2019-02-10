Windy condition strengthen island and surroundings in next few days

Windy condition is expected to strengthen over the island and surrounding sea areas in next few days (particularly from 11th to 13th). Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times across the island.Several spells of showers can be expected in the Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and Hambanthota district.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Windy condition is expected to strengthen over the surrounding sea areas in next few days (particularly from 11th to 13th).Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Negombo to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Windy condition is expected to strengthen to some extent over the island and surrounding sea areas in next few days (particularly from 11th to 13th).Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island.Very Heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Centralprovinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, North-Western, Southern and Uva provinces.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere, particularly in North-central province and in Mannar and Vauniya districts. Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces after 2.00p.m. Showers can be expected in the Eastern coastal areas in the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 10-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 23 90 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 30 24 90 75 A few showers

Colombo 31 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 31 24 95 65 A few showers

Kandy 33 20 95 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 21 12 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 32 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 24 90 70 Several spells of light showers

Mannar 31 24 90 70 Mainly fair