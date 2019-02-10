February 10, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Windy condition strengthen island and surroundings in next few days

    February 10, 2019
    Windy condition is expected to strengthen over the island and surrounding sea areas in next few days (particularly from 11th to 13th). Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times across the island.Several spells of showers can be expected in the Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and Hambanthota district.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Windy condition is expected to strengthen over the surrounding sea areas in next few days (particularly from 11th to 13th).Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Negombo to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Windy condition is expected to strengthen to some extent over the island and surrounding sea areas in next few days (particularly from 11th to 13th).Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island.Very Heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Centralprovinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, North-Western, Southern and Uva provinces.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere, particularly in North-central province and in Mannar and Vauniya districts.   Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces after 2.00p.m. Showers can be expected in the Eastern coastal areas in the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    10-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           23           90           55           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            30           24           90           75           A few showers

    Colombo              31           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Galle      30           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    31           24           95           65           A few showers

    Kandy   33           20           95           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           12           95           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           32           23           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       30           24           90           70           Several spells of light showers

    Mannar                31           24           90           70           Mainly fair

