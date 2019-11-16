Afternoon thundershowers with severe lightnin

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers with severe lightning in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-Western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura and Mannar districts after 2.00 p.m. fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places. Several spells of light showers will occur in Eastern province and in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya Polonnaruwa and Hambanthota districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the Western, Northern and Eastern sea areas to the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle during the afternoon or night.Winds will be easterly to north-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers with severe lightning in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-Westernprovinces.Severalspells of light showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambanthota districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-Western provinces.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 16-Nov-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 24 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 25 90 70 Several spells of light showers

Colombo 31 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 31 26 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 31 24 95 65 Several spells of showers

Kandy 30 20 95 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 21 14 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 34 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 31 25 90 70 Several spells of showers

Mannar 31 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m