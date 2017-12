The first group of the Mali-bound Combat Convoy Company (CCC) of the Sri Lanka Army left Sri Lanka yesterday (24th Dec.).



According to Army media, the first contingent of 150 Army personnel, out of a total of 200, drawn from 10 Regiments will serve for a period of one year under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).



The rest of the troops (50) will shortly fly there on the instructions of the Office of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali.