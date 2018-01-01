President Maithripala Sirisena has sought the Supreme Court’s opinion on application of 19th amendment to the Constitution to his first term of the office, Co-Cabinet Spokesman, Minister of Health, Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said today.

Answering a question raised by a journalist at the Weekly Cabinet press briefing held at the Parliament Complex, Dr. Senartne said that several opinions were expressed by the various people regarding the duration of President Sirisena’s first term. Some of them pointed out the period end in the year 2021 and others said it will over in 2020.

It is reported that President Sirisena has asked the Supreme Court “whether, in terms of provisions of the Constitution, I, as person elected and succeeding to the office of President and having assuming such office in terms of article 32(1) of the Constitution on 9th January 2015 have, any impediment to continue in the office of president for a period of six years from 9th January 2015, the date on which the result of my election to the office of the President was declared”.

It also reported that this matter will be considered by the Supreme Court tomorrow at 11.00 and its consideration and opinion to be submitted to the President on or before 15th of January.