According to the Executive Director of CAFFE, Keerthi Thennekoon, no acts of violence with regard to the postal voting process have been reported from any of the areas.Executive Director of PAFFAREL, Rohana Hettiarachchi also stated that no acts of violence have been reported.

Meanwhile, Additional Elections Commissioner, Saman Sri Ratnayake stated that around 560,000 people are eligible to cast the postal votes this time.

Accordingly, officials attached to the Elections Commission, Police and Officers of District Secretariats have been given the opportunity to cast their votes today January 22.

Furthermore, the Elections Commission said any officer who is unable to cast their vote today will be given an opportunity to cast the vote at the respective district polling center where their place of work is located, on February 2.