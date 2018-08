A delegation of the Indian National Defence University, led by Maj Gen SC Mohanty made a courtesy call on the State minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene at the Ministry, today (27).

During the meeting, the State Minister had cordial discussions on matters of bilateral importance and mutual relevance with the delegation. Mementoes were also exchanged during the occasion.



Additional Secretary- Defence, Mr. RMS Sarath Kumara, Military Liaison Officer of the MoD, Maj Gen DAR Ranawaka and the Defence Attach‚ of the Indian Embassy were also present at the occasion.