Constitutional Council Chairman, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya will summon the National Police Commission (NPC) and the Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara to the Constitutional Council.This meeting is to iron out certain issues that had arisen, the Speaker’s Office said. The meeting will be held next week.

Both parties have been summoned to focus attention on the disparities between the orders of the NPC and IGP’s actions and to resolve nagging issues, the Speaker’s Office said in a statement.The National Police Commission (NPC) earlier called for an explanation from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara over his failure to implement several recommendations given by the NPC.

The NPC submitted a letter to the IGP following its meeting held on August 16. Accordingly, the IGP was asked to show cause on six points in which he had failed to implement NPC recommendations including the failure to implement promotions.

The failure to initiate the acting DIG post given to the Kilinochchi Division SSP Palitha Siriwardena, political vengeance, non-implementation of the promotions list, failure to remove the Narammala OIC, interdiction of the OIC of the Police Statistics Division are some of the nagging issues.The Commission had wanted the IGP to render a written explanation as to why he had failed to implement the NPC recommendations.