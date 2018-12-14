Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign from Premiership

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has decided to resign from the Premiership in order to ensure stability of the country, according to MP Namal Rajapaksa.In a twitter message, he said that Rajapaksa will step down tomorrow following an address to the nation.

The MP further said that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) along with the former President, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and other will work to form a broader coalition with President Maithripala Sirisena.

“To ensure stability of the nation, Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has decided to resign from the Premiership tomorrow after an address to the nation. The SLPP with Frm President, SLFP & others will now work to form a broader political coalition with President Sirisena,” Namal Rajapaksa tweeted.

This was also confirmed by UPFA MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, who told reporters that Mahinda Rajapaksa will make a special statement tomorrow morning and step down from the Prime Minister post.