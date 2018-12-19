December 19, 2018

    Electricity Board marks 68 years of service to Sri Pada Featured

    Electricity Board marks 68 years of service to Sri Pada

    Sri Lanka Electricity Board lighten ups Sri Pada route.Ginigathhena area Engineer P.N.Disanayake stated, that they have been fixed over 500 lamp-posts from Nallathanniya to Sri Pada route and over 1000 lampposts from Ratnapura, Kuruwita and Erantha route to Sri Pada

    .With the commencement of the Sri Pada season this December, Sri Lanka Electricity Board marks the 68th year of service to devotees who visit the sacred mountain of Sri Pada, to pay homage to the sacred foot imprint of the Lord Buddha, which enshrines the peak.

