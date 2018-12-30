2018 A/L results released

The results of the 2018 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination have been released online by the Examinations Department.The results can be obtained via the website of the Department of Examination, www.doenets.lk by submitting the examination index number.

Results can also be obtained via SMS using mobile phones with Dialog network. Simply type ‘Exams Index Number’ and send to 7777.G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination for year 2018 commenced on the 6th of August, with 327,469 candidates sitting for the exam at 2268 exam centers island-wide.

Best results in the island

-The Department of Examinations says that 167,907 students who sat for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination this year have gained entrance to universities, as per the results released online last night.A total of 321,469 students had sat for the A/L examination this year.

Meanwhile the results of 119 students have been suspended due to various irregularities, Commissioner General of Exams Sanath Pujitha said.The department also announced that the closing date for resurrections is January 16, 2019. Therefore applications to scrutinise 2018 A/L results should be forwarded to the Examinations Department before that date.

Any inquiries pertaining to examination results should be made to the following telephone numbers: 011278 42 08, 011278 4537 or 1911.Island best results of 2018 G.C.E Advanced Level examination:

Bio Science

1).Kalani Rajapaksha - Rathnavali Balika Vidyalaya, Gampaha

2). Ravindu Shashika - D.S. Senanayake College, Colombo

3). R.Hakeem Kareem – Zahira College, Matale

Physical Science

1). Chathuni Wjegunawardena – Visakha Vidyalaya, Colombo

2). Chamindu Liyanage – Richmond College, Galle

3). Thevindu Wijesekara – Royal College, Colombo

Commerce

1). Kasun Wickramarathne- Maliyadeva College, Kurunegala

2). Uchini Ranaweera- Rathnavali Balika Vidyalaya, Gampaha

3). Malithi Jayarathne- Musaeus College, Colombo

Arts

1. Senadi Damya de Alwis – Lyceum International School, Panadura

2. Sithmi Nimashi Edirisinghe - Maliyadeva Girls’ College, Kurunegala

3. Ishani Umesha Kumari - Mahamaya Girls’ College, Kandy

Engineering Technology

1. Pamuditha Yasas Pathirathna – Ananda College, Colombo

2. Tharindu Heshan – Ananda College, Colombo

3. Seshan Rangana Wijekoon – Mahasen National School, Nikaweratiya