Today, a test rail run on the Beliatta extension

The 26.75 kilometre Matara – Beliatta extension is the first new railway line to be constructed in Sri Lanka since 1948 and will boast of having the longest and second longest railway bridges — of 1.5 km and 1.04 km length respectively; one of the tallest railway bridges (the 18.2m tall Werala-goda bridge); the longest railway tunnel ( 615 metres long Nakkutiya tunnel) as well as the most modern railway station buildings in the country.
The railway extension project costing US$ 278 million was financed by the Exim Bank of China. China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC) is the main contractor while China Railway No.5 Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CR5) a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation, (CREC) with over 150 years experience in building rail roads did the bulk of the construction.