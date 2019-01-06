Today, a test rail run on the Beliatta extension

A test rail run will be operated today on the newly constructed Matara-Beliatta railway extension under the patronage of Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Arjuna Ranatunga.The train is expected to leave Beliatta at 10 a.m. and stop at Wewurukannala, Bambarenda and Kekanadura.

The 26.75 kilometre Matara – Beliatta extension is the first new railway line to be constructed in Sri Lanka since 1948 and will boast of having the longest and second longest railway bridges — of 1.5 km and 1.04 km length respectively; one of the tallest railway bridges (the 18.2m tall Werala-goda bridge); the longest railway tunnel ( 615 metres long Nakkutiya tunnel) as well as the most modern railway station buildings in the country.

The railway extension project costing US$ 278 million was financed by the Exim Bank of China. China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC) is the main contractor while China Railway No.5 Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CR5) a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation, (CREC) with over 150 years experience in building rail roads did the bulk of the construction.