GMOA lauds President’s efforts to curb drug menace

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) extends its fullest support without any condition towards the crusade against drugs commenced by President Maithripala Sirisena, Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said. Speaking at a press conference at the GMOA Headquarters in Colombo yesterday, he said this is the first time in the Sri Lankan history a leader is giving his brave leadership towards eradicating the menace of illicit drugs. No other leader did it in the past.

Implementing the hotline 1984 along with the crusade against illicit drugs is an important step. All drugs including liquor, cigarettes and all the other tobacco-based products should be taken into consideration under the programme, Dr. Aluthge said.

He said that the GMOA has already handed over several productive proposals to health authorities in connection with controlling drugs, but so far they have not taken them into consideration. One such proposal is banning the sale of single cigarettes.

The President should be vigilant about officials who prevent the implementation of national and international rules and regulations. The GMOA will hand over its proposals to the Presidential Task Force.