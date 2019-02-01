Lanka records 27.5% overall computer literacy in 1H half- 2018

Overall Computer Literacy reported in first half of 2018 for Sri Lanka is 27.5%. The survey results show a decrease of 0.8 percentage points from 2017 (1st half) to 2018 (1st half). The Urban sector shows the highest computer literacy rate (38.4%) among residential sectors. Computer literacy rate for Rural and Estate sectors are 25.9% and 11.1% respectively. Among the provinces the highest level of computer literacy is reported from the Western province (36.1%) while the lowest percentage is reported from the Eastern province. The computer literacy rate among districts show variations ranging from 8.6% (Kilinochchi) to 42.6% (Colombo) and shows the still prevailing digital divide (Table 2.1).
Computer literacy among the employed population who are aware of computer in Sri Lanka is around 61.7% in first half of 2018 and the positions such as managers, senior officials and legislators (67.6%), professionals (85.8%), technical and associate professionals (83.3%) and clerks and clerical support workers (89.4%) have higher computer literacy rates.